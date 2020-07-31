Veteran’s Health Administration encouraging veterans to wear mask with social media campaign

(WTAJ) — Dr. Richard Stone, the man in charge of the Veteran Health Administration, is asking all veterans to wear a mask.

He’s hoping a social media campaign will help in the effort.

It’s #IWearMyMaskFor, where people are encouraged to post a picture of themselves wearing a mask and share who they’re wearing it for.

“Wearing a mask is the single most important thing besides social distancing to help protect each other,” said Richard Stone, Executive in Charge at the VHA.

John Gority is a leading member of VFW Post 3 in Altoona.

Gority says they didn’t meet in March, April or May but resumed in June by wearing masks.

“We just had a meeting last night and everyone was wearing their masks…so that was good,” Gority said.

Gority says he wears a mask whenever he’s around people who aren’t close family…and supports the social media campaign from the VHA.

“I also believe in protecting my wife, especially, I wear the mask out. I don’t want to bring the corona virus back with me if it so happens,” Gority adds.

There is certainly controversy about this issue. And there are many who don’t support the idea of mask wearing…and won’t wear one.

Gority and his wife Donna say they believe mask wearing and social distancing is a key to getting our community through this health crisis.