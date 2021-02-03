Veteran owned CBD Oil farm aiming to serve local community, veterans

PORTAGE, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CBD oil sales are expanding around the country. In Pennsylvania, the sale of CBD Oil is legal if the hemp is grown from the seed or stalk.

One local veteran-owned company is just starting out and looking to make a mark in its efforts to support the community.

Vince Golden started farming at Golden Farms in Portage, Cambria County in the 70’s and found that traditional crops just didn’t cover the costs anymore on this 150 acre farm.

A couple of years ago, he decided to team up with his son Andy and friend Matt Sinosky. They’re all veterans and they think that has an impact on their success.

Andy Golden, the Chief of Operations for Innovative Extracts says, “We’re all pretty results driven, and we see the big picture and we can step back and fill in what needs to happen.”

They grow hemp, extract the CBD Oil and sell it online and in their on-site shop. They also sell items like dog biscuits with CBD Oil.

What they are hoping to do, is to stand out in this flooded CBD market by offering consistent quality from local crops.

Matt Sinosky, the CEO of Innovative Extracts says when shopping for CBD oil, you have to do your research.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there that’s garbage, along with stuff that’s good. But the biggest issue with buying CBD is knowing the products you can trust,” Sinosky added.

The men behind Innovative Extracts are supporting local Veterans groups like the Combat Veterans Motorcycle association. They also support local police. They know that their success will be tied to the local economy and they’re hoping for support.

Vince Golden, the Chief Farming Officer and the man who started this farm nearly 50 years ago says, “Guess what, Amazon isn’t supporting local school systems and local police. It’s the local businesses. That’s what supports the area.”

They also hope as they grow, their products will help local Veterans with pain, anxiety and other issues treated by CBD Oil.

For more information on Innovation Extracts, visit their website.