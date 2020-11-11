Towns honoring veterans with hometown hero banners

(WTAJ) – First displaying in Harrisburg, the Hometown Hero Banner Program has been working with towns across Pennsylvania to honor and show appreciation to veterans.

Adopted by cities across America, the program and others alike are meant to be a tribute to the men and women who have served in the military or as a first responder.

You might have noticed when traveling through a town, banners along the streets. These are often mounted from light posts with a single image of a veteran. They usually provide the name and time spent in the military.

There are towns in our region that have participated in this program or similar initiatives. If your town is honoring veterans with banners and you’d like to be part of this list, email digitalnews@wtajtv.com.