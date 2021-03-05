Sweat for Vets organization adapting to virtual changes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been a year now that organizations and charities have been holding board meetings and gatherings in a virtual setting. So how are they holding up? And will things ever return to full face to face gatherings?

Sweat for Vets is known for their annual race up Pinecroft Mountain to raise money to support Veterans in the region.

They have board members in 3 different counties so holding virtual meetings has been helpful.

John Donahue, a Sweat for Vets Board member says a virtual option works out for them but they recognize they are losing something valuable from getting together.

Cathy Pechtold, a Sweat for Vets Board member says “I really enjoy this group of people when we get together and laugh. We laugh a lot more when we meet when we’re at dinner and we’re a little more relaxed.”

They do like the flexibility and productivity of a zoom meeting. Jordan Settle- Sweat for Vets Board Member says “I think one of the benefits of having virtual meetings is if we need to have a special meeting quickly by just jumping on line and have something we need to discuss or take action on”

No one at Sweat for Vets seems to think the virtual option will go away any time soon. Virtual meetings are made for multi-taskers. Whether we’re in a pandemic or not, look for organizations, charities or schools to continue with online meetings.