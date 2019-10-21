Motorcycle clubs bringing Wreaths Across America to Cameron County

EMPORIUM, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Emporium chapter of the NAM Knights Motorcycle Club wants to make sure no veteran is left out.

President of Allegheny Mountain Chapter Michael Spaeth wanted to bring Wreaths Across America to Cameron County after seeing wreaths placed in Arlington Cemetery.

“It was just awe-inspiring to see the people scrambling around Arlington, 18-wheelers full of wreaths, just trying to get a wreath on every stone there,” Spaeth said.

Instead of placing a small number of wreaths– Spaeth and the other 18 members of the group decided to take on the entire county.

That’s 35 cemeteries, and more than 1,400 veterans. Plus they hope to include first responders too.

“It’s a big mission and we’re not sure we’re going to make it for the first year, we’re hopeful but it’s not going to discourage us and we’re certainly going to do it in subsequent years as well,” Spaeth said.

They need the community’s help to do it– wreaths are $15 and can be purchased for a specific grave or donated.

$5 from the cost of the wreath will go back to the group so they can use the money to help local veterans and law enforcement throughout the year.

To find out more, or to sponsor a wreath, click here.

You can also mail a check to 213 1/2 S. Maple Street, Emporium with a note detailing if the wreaths are for specific graves.

The deadline to sponsor wreaths is December 2.