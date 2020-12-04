Local veterans finding ways to make impact on community, despite pandemic

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — This fall, veterans groups have continued to come out and support the community with various events, even through COVID-19 restrictions, they have found a way to have a big impact.

For example, on Thanksgiving weekend, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the American Legion Riders, and the Chad Edmonson Foundation handed out more than 200 turkeys and fixings to veterans at the Readiness Center in Blair County.

Paul Singer Jr.,the president of the American Legion Riders in Hollidaysburg, says they try to help any way they can.

They ride their motorcycles to support veterans funerals, but also get to cheer for those joining the military. They often escort new recruits as they head off to boot camp.

They have about 84 members, but can get as many as 150 to an event by coordinating with similar groups like the Patriot Guard Riders and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

They’ve been meeting in a pavilion in Legion Park over the summer and fall.

This winter they will be allowed in the legion with some restrictions. While they understand COVID-19 may have an impact, they say it won’t prevent them from honoring local veterans.

These organizations do not require you to be a veteran to join. To find out more about the American Legion Post 516, the Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation, or the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 22-4, click the links below.