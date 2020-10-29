Local veterans altering annual “Sweat for Vets” race, preventing large gatherings

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One event organized by veterans in the week leading up to Veteran’s Day is seeing a change this year.

The Sweat for Vets run will host some runners at the Brush Mountain Sportsmans Club as usual, while others will participate in a run elsewhere to prevent such a large gathering.

The men of the club are busy cutting wood to get ready for the event.

COVID has put a damper on so many of their fund raising events and social activities

Many groups like this are meeting outside, which will become more difficult as the weather turns colder.

“That’s going to end up with officers holding meetings strictly for club activities and informing everyone else,” said U.S. Navy Veteran Daniel Smith.

The club members say they are grateful for options that still keep people safe, and outdoor work parties that allow them to maintain the brotherhood and stay productive.

“It’s a time to relax too, everyone gets to chew the fat, people haven’t seen each other for a while other than meeting or work party. It makes you feel good when you leave that you accomplished something,” Smith added.

Smith says they are proud to be able to stay open and support events like sweat for vets. Most of these members are military or come from military families. While these changing times have been stressfull, smith says they know they will always be able to count on each other.

“It’s like a big family down here, only you got more brothers, big brothers than you need, but it’s good,” Smith continued.

Sweat for Vets is this Sunday with rolling starts between 11 am and noon.

To participate or contribute to the veterans charities it supports, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Altoona/SweatForVetsChallenge.