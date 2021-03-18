Local veteran uses skills from Marine Corps in transition to workforce

EVERETT, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Transitioning from military to civilian life isn’t easy, but one local veteran says the support he’s getting from the government and from his co-workers is making all the difference.

36-year-old Joshua Knott has found a home again in Everett, Bedford County.

After graduating high school here, he joined the Marine Corps. Between 2003 and 2007, he served two tours in Iraq. Besides some combat, Knott also worked in logistics.

The skills he learned in logistics are now helping him with his current job in gun sales at the Juniata Trading Company.

But even with a job that translates well to the civilian workforce, he says the transition wasn’t easy.

“It’s not as easy as some people think because you go from a structured environment to nothing at all. Where there’s no one to tell you that you need to do this, you need to do that,” said Knott.

Knott does think the government is doing a better job helping veterans transition to civilian life, and he feels the Veterans Administration plays an important role.

“The VA has become much more accessible, more responsible, easier to navigate. They are being much more helpful,” Knott added.

The Everett resident hopes that Veterans that are struggling check out the VA, and service agencies like the DAV, American Legion and VFW.

He says he is finally getting settled in back home, thanks to this new job and the camaraderie he feels with his co-workers at the Juniata Trading Company.