Local veteran receives national recognition for volunteer efforts

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Joe Cupples is a Red Coat Ambassador at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona.

He greets veterans at the door, and shows them where to go.

“Helping the veterans navigate the system, find their appointments. if they need a wheelchair or assistance,” Cupples said.

He says his main focus is to make the veterans feel comfortable and welcome…and as a marine, he wants to make sure they feel appreciated.

Now Cupples has gotten some appreciation of his own. Among the thousands of Red Coat Ambassadors in what is the largest health care system in the country, Cupples is at the top.

For 2020, Cupples is the Red Coat Ambassador of the year. He was shocked to receive the award.

“Once I started as a Red Coat Ambassador here, my thoughts were for what I do, helping the veterans, do the same thing every day, try to do a bit better if I can, make sure they are comfortable with what they’re doing,” Cupples explained.

“When I found out it was national, I couldn’t believe it.”

When COVID-19 hit, volunteers weren’t allowed in the facility for a while to protect the health of the residents. Cupples was told to go home, but he didn’t stop volunteering. He began to Skype the veterans that were stuck in the hospital under quarantine, and says he got as much out of it as they did.

“Learning how to Skype veterans here at the VA helped me, helped me feel I was still connected,” Cupples continued.

“And the response I got from veterans and nurses made me feel appreciated”

Cupples says he gets his reward every day from the veterans he serves. But the national recognition does put a smile on his face.

“It makes you feel appreciated, really appreciated for what you do.”