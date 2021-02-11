Local Navy Veteran serving community through photography

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As African American History Month is upon us, we take a closer look at a local Veteran who has a common sense approach to race equality and service to community.

Glenn Davis has been using his garage as a photography studio in Altoona for nearly 40 years. He picked up the skill in the Navy.

He joined the service in 1968 and headed to Vietnam. After some time on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Intrepid, he switched to the job of Photographers Mate and it’s been a life of photos ever since.

Since 1983, he’s been taking pictures in Altoona. Lately he’s been a volunteer for the Altoona Community Theater.

“It’s sort of a good calling. I like volunteering for them and they are great people to work with. And I get to use my talents,” Davis said.

COVID-19 really put a damper on face-to-face photography events. Glenn stays active and helps innovate new fundraising ideas that still follow the rules.

“It is frustrating, but you know, you gotta keep yourself safe. Do what you have to do to keep yourself safe,” Davis said.

Glenn has been involved in various equal rights movements. He’s encouraged by the scope of what’s happening lately, but also recognizes there’s much more to be done to ensure equality for all.

His message: “Try to keep yourself at a higher level and don’t get influenced by negative people.”

For any other budding photographers out there, Glenn’s advice is to find a good mentor, just keep working at it and don’t settle for a mediocre picture.

“Try to plan your shots. And when you’re finished with them critique yourself and be your harshest critic,” Davis adds.

Click here to learn more about Glenn Davis’s photography.