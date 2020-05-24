Lighting candles of honor for Memorial Day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – There won’t be Memorial Day parades in our region Monday, and that’s upsetting to some area veterans.

Ivan Riggle, a Vietnam-era veteran from Altoona says, “It’s unbelievable! It’s hard to fathom. I think part that’s hard is the socialization part. we would normally have veterans get together for a parade. Normally we don’t see them out. So it gives us all a chance to talk with them and learn their stories”

Riggle says he’s impressed though how people are handling this situation.

The American Legion organization is asking people to light red, white and blue candles and display them in their front porch at dusk on Monday.

They are also asking to upload your photos to social media with the hastag #candlesofhonor.

Full details can be found here.

Other ways to honor veterans are to buy a flag and fly it at your home, and pay respects at your local cemetery.

Donna Foy, the Chairwoman of the Armed Forces Day events in Altoona says,

“Come together as Americans and realize they’ve done and given an awful lot for us. We wouldn’t have America today even as hard as it is right now if it wasn’t for our veterans.”

Donna Foy and her husband

Foy says organizing the gatherings and parades has been a way of life and it’s just sad to see where we are right now as a country.

“It’s hard to deal with because we’re so used to doing this every year. I really missed it this year. My husband is a Vietnam veteran. It’s very sad we can’t do that, they are very deserving of everything we can do.”

Veterans around the country will be posting pictures Monday with the hashtags #candlesofhonor and #virtualmemorialday