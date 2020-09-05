Burgi’s Low Life Ride set for Sunday, benefiting local families in need

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dave Burgmeier started Burgmeier Hauling in 1976 in Blair County.

This past year he purchased a Harley and Honda dealership, opening “Roundhouse Harley” on Route 764 in Duncansville.

It was a perfect fit to host his “Burgi’s” Low Life Ride. The last 17 years, hundreds of riders have been raising donations for kids with disabilities, and local families that need help.

“And to date, we’ve raised $429,000, we’ve given it all away, sometimes 2 to 3 recipiencts, depends how much we raise,” Dave said.

Many of the riders that raise the money are veterans.

“We get a lot. A third of our riders are veterans, which speaks a lot, they’re always here to support us,” Dave added.

Riders like Army Veteran, Thomas Marlett, who’s been on the ride the last 7 years, takes part in the event.

“I mean I’ll support anybody, but they’re my brothers, my kindred, that’s why I like doing it,” Marlett said.

This year, it’s not a sponsored ride, so they have to adjust for COVID concerns.

“We’re going going to take out smaller groups, because as we all know we can’t go to any one place and take more than 25 percent of their capacity,” Dave continued.

Thomas says what keeps him coming back are the people its for, and who’s behind it.

“Just the love of riding and the people I ride with, Dave and Debbie, they’re awesome people,” Marlett added.

And Dave recognizes what veterans have done to make this all possible.

“We wouldn’t have the freedoms we have to do what we do without the veterans.”

Ceremonies start at 10 am at Roundhouse Harley, with Wheels up at 11:30 am. The celebration afterwards is at the Brush Mountain Sportsman’s Club.

Head to Burgi’s Low Life Riders on Facebook for details on how to participate and support the efforts.