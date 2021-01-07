Area veterans challenging community to donate stimulus checks to local charities

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Retired Marine, Donald Belsey has been director of the St Vincent DePaul Food Pantry since 2003.

“My motto is, if you make a concious effort that day not to help your fellow man, stay in bed, nobody needs you,” said Donald Belsey, the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry Director.

They are currently feeding about 1500 people every 8 days. He’s been working with Tim Susengill for the past few years to help provide food for those in need.

Tim is on the board of the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter.

Members of that group came up with a community challenge: Use your stimulus check to help local charities.

“So we know there’s always going to be hunger, during this time it’s so much worse. I don’t consider it sacrifice, it’s putting money to better use that it would be sitting in my bank,” said Tim Susengill, member of the Vietnam Vets of America, Chapter 967.

Belsey says they can really put the donations to good use. He says for every dollar they raise, they can provide seven dollars worth of food. He’s been encouraged by the show of support by local organizations during this pandemic.

“COVID has dramatically affected the area, a lot more operations are giving out food. We consider that the way it should be,” Belsey added.

Susengill says the other charity they suggest considering is the VFW Food bank in Duncansville.

“Just think about what kind of good you can do with a resource you didn’t expect, can help somebody else when they really really need it,” Susengill continued.

Checks to be donated can be mailed to:

SVDP Food Bank, 1523 Adams Ave Altoona PA 16601

Food Pantries – Society of St. Vincent de Paul Altoona-Johnstown (svdpcares.org)

VFW Auxiliary #8724 1665 Newry Lane, Duncansville PA 16635

Call Tim Susengill, VVA Project Coordinator at 814-695-9680

(6) VFW Post #8724 Duncansville | Facebook.