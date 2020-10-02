Area veteran remembered through DuBois community

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents gathered in Dubois on Friday to honor a fallen veteran. On September 16, Robert Edward Crawford died at the age of 67.

The Patriot Guard Riders and a Military Honor Guard held flags to remember Crawford. They stood outside the Dubois Mall and then for the funeral service at 1 p.m at the Morningside Cemetary in Dubois.

Crawford was a proud Air Force veteran who served between 1971 and 1975. He was in the 86th Security Squadron, a member of the Presidential Pistol team, and traveled the world for competitions.

According to his obituary, Crawford was a Penn State alumnus. He also worked for the Jefferson County Jail and PennDOT.

He was a longtime member of American Legion Post 17 and the American Legion Riders.

