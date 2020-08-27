Area veteran honoring mentor, fallen soldier through grueling workout challenge

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jacob Kelly endures some unusual work-outs at Procare Fitness in Bedford.

He is attempting a series of 7 difficult exercises, in what cross-fitters call a “WOD,” or workout of the day. It’s in honor of Kelly’s former Command Sergeant Major, Tim Bolyard.

Jacob designed it to be a grueling test.

“It’s meant to do that because that’s what’s meant to remember him I mean he didn’t die in a peaceful way, he didn’t die in America, he died overseas in died in combat so I want to remember him that way and I want to hurt, and that’s ok,” said Kelly who served in the Army with Tim Bolyard.

Bolyard was killed by gunfire on September 3rd, 2018 in Afghanistan.

It was a huge blow to thousands of soldiers that worked for him and looked up to him. By all accounts, Bolyard was a top solider who cared deeply for his troops.

“He was a leader, he was a leader like you don’t see now-a-days anywhere even in the Army,” Kelly continued.

“He expected a lot out of you but he’d be there beside you doing it with you the entire time.”

Gym owner Blair Leydig posted the workout designed by Kelly on his Facebook page and the response was overwhelming.

“The response then that we got from the Facebook post has been unreal, it’s been shared over 220 times over 30,000 have seen it,” said Leydig.

“I’ve gotten messages from his wife, his son, his platoon, his platoon leaders – it’s been really cool to see the outreach from people clear across the country from people I’ve never met.”

Leydig says the week leading up to the September 3rd challenge, people will log on to the Procare Fitness in Beford Facebook page to post pictures and times of their attempt at the workout, which is designed to be completed in 45 minutes.

“We will be doing it as an event on Thursday the 3rd at 7am, myself and Jacob will be doing it, anybody that would want to come out and join us that would be awesome,” Leydig continued.

“We have people from all over the country that have decided to take place in this.”

“For anyone that does this work out it’s going to be horrible…it is and that’s the point of these, it’s not meant to be easy,” Kelly adds.

For more information on the challenge, visit Procare Fitness in Bedford’s Facebook Page.