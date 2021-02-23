Skip to content
Vaccinate Central Pa.
Pennsylvania Department of Health
Vaccinate Central Pa.
States ramp up reopening plans as vaccine supply increases
Biden aims to vaccinate all eligible adults by end of summer
Biden tours Pfizer vaccine plant as weather delays 6M shots
Video
White House: 6 million vaccine doses backlogged due to winter storms
Video
Vaccine errors in Pa. cause shortage, 100k rescheduled appointments
Video
DOH reports mix-up in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Video
Vaccine waitlist available at Mount Nittany Health
Video
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine for emergency use
Video
FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts
Fauci extends vaccine wait time for most Americans, now targeting mid-summer
Video
Solution to COVID-19 vaccine registration troubles
Pa. DOH issues order to expedite COVID-19 vaccine administration, expand accessibility for seniors
Video
More Vaccinate Central Pa.