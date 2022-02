CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The quick response from fire departments saved a house Monday night from going up in flames after a fire was reported in their basement.

On Feb. 21, Company 8 of the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. were called just before 9:30 p.m. for a fire along Schofield Street Extension in Pike Township. Crews arrived with some showing and quickly confirmed a working fire.