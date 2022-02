BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-- Rachel Hazenstab and Jesse Brown happen to be in the right place at the right time when they discovered the two dogs that were rescued from Altoona's deadly fire Tuesday.

The dogs were lying on the side of the porch in grave condition. Both dogs were suffering from smoke inhalation; they had burns and were soaking wet from the water. Luckily, Hazenstab discovered that the animals were still breathing.