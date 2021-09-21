Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ticket Giveaway

This Local Market Sweepstakes will begin accepting entries on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and ending on Friday October 8, 2021 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must visit https://www.wearecentralpa.com/tso-ticket-sweepstakes/ and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number and e-mail address, and date of birth in order to enter. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be complete and received by Friday October 8, 2021 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time.