ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of Apple Airpods helped lead police to a woman accused of stealing a car and a purse. Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, received a call from a victim saying his car window had been smashed and his wife’s purse was taken.

The couple were able to ping the Airpods she’d had inside her bag to a home near Interstate 40. They later gave police a description of the suspect and the vehicle she was in.

Police confirmed the vehicle as stolen and arrested 45-year-old Rebecca Henderson. According to a criminal complaint, Henderson admitted to stealing the purse and also said she stole the vehicle after seeing the keys inside.