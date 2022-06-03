(WTAJ) — Move over Matthew McConaughey, a new duo is about to explore the universe — sort of.

Paramount Plus has released the official trailer for “Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe” and it’s a ball of nostalgia wrapped up in sci-fi with a twist of the old “fish out of its element” humor. The film, set to debut Thursday, June 23, exclusively on Paramount Plus, is a follow-up to 1996’s “Beavis and Butt-head Do America.”

Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe official poster (Paramount Plus)

The movie, touted as “The dumbest science fiction movie ever made,” is based on the iconic Mike Judge cartoon that ran on MTV from 1993 to 1997.

America’s favorite animated dimwits, Beavis and Butt-head, are living in 1998 and still aren’t sure what’s going on around them. When a judge tries to get creative, he sends the slackers to a space camp.

After being blasted off into space, the duo only turns it into a disaster and they somehow get pulled into a black hole. On the other side, they land in 2022.

While the trailer is just a sneak peek, you can only imagine the antics that could ensue as they start to interact with humanity and technology in 2022. From trying to use an iPhone to winding up in jail, these two are about to embark on a wild adventure.

“Reuniting Beavis and Butt-Head is the smartest dumb move one could make, and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+. “Only a duo this iconic would bring us to space and back and we’re so excited to share their epic, nacho-filled journey with audiences.”

Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe features the voices of Mike Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr and Jimmy O. Yang.

An exclusive look at the new movie will debut during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which airs live Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m., ET/PT.