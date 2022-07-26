KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Time to check your tickets to see if you’re America’s next multi-millionaire. The numbers have been drawn for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, the nation’s third-largest top prize on record.

A new set of winning numbers was drawn Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. The winning numbers are 7-29-60-63-66 and a Mega number of 15.

The chance of winning the grand prize is roughly one in 303 million. You have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. But even that is one in 12.6 million.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The current jackpot, the third-largest in Mega Millions history, has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six numbers since April 15. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $830 million prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $487.9 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries and retailer commissions. Lottery revenues are allocated differently in each jurisdiction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.