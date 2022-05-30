(WTAJ) — Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable after going under the transformation into an elder Leonard Bernstein for ‘Maestro,’ a Netflix original that Cooper himself is directing.

‘Maestro‘ follows the life and love of Leonard Bernstein from when he met his wife Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan, in 1946 and into his final years. Netflix shared out photos from the movie set on their Twitter on Memorial Day.

Bernstein, born in 1918, is best known as a composer, conductor and pianist. He may be best known for composing West Side Story in collaboration with Stephen Sondheim and Jerome Robbins

The project originally had Steven Speilberg connected to it, but Cooper told Variety in an interview that he was just coming off of directing “A Star is Born” and was more interested in directing, even if it meant not working with Speilberg. Cooper said he asked Speilberg if he could take a stab at writing and directing and that’s what he’s been doing for the past four years.

Cooper not only directed “A Star is Born” but also starred in it alongside Lady Gaga. The film received countless award nominations, including eight Oscar nods, including best picture.

‘Maestro’ reportedly started filming in May, but Cooper reportedly commented that fans shouldn’t expect the film until sometime in 2023.

The film also stars Maya Hawke who plays Robin in Stranger Things, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, as well as Matt Bomer from the Magic Mike films.