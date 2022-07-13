SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia family has learned that fate works in funny ways, as the newest addition to their family was born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11.

Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13, but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s fiancé, Chase Bush, pulled over into a 7-Eleven parking lot as they were on their way to United Hospital Center in Clarksburg and delivered the baby without having any form of medical training.

A 7-Eleven in Shinnston, West Virginia, congratulates the parents on a sign outside the store. (WBOY image)

Sayers’ soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Ambra Bush, said her other two children were in the car with their parents when the baby was being delivered.

“She woke my brother up in the middle of the night and said she had to go to the hospital,” Bush said. “So they were on their way … and Allie said, ‘We have to pull over,’ and my brother pulled over and called 911, and the baby just … he wasn’t waiting.”

Allie Sayers and her three children. (Credit: Ambra Bush)

Chase Bush with his new son Waylon. (Credit: Ambra Bush)

Ambra Bush with her nephew Waylon. (Credit: Ambra Bush)

Waylon, the couple’s new baby boy, weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces at birth, and is doing well, Bush said.