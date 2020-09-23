Welcome to “Blitzburgh”; Sack-happy Steelers causing chaos

Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel (9) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and T.J. Watt (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again having their way with opposing quarterbacks.

The Steelers have 10 sacks through the first two games of the season, putting them in the mix to lead the NFL in sacks for a fourth straight year.

Pittsburgh isn’t just relying on a handful of players to generate pressure. The entire defense is getting in on the act.

Safety Terrell Edmunds picked up the second sack of his career late in a victory over Denver. Edmunds says having so many options only makes the Steelers more difficult to play against.

