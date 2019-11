JAY TOWNSHIP, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 4:30 p.m., a tree blew over and knocked down power lines on Cleveland Street in Jay Township, Elk County.

Crews responded to the scene, and the scene is now clear.

Over 1,000 homes are without power this evening throughout the county.

