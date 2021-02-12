Steelers’ Pouncey announces retirement from NFL

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has officially announced his retirement from the National Football League.
The announcement comes from Ramon Foster, former lineman, on behalf of Maurkice and his twin, Mike.
“I’ll always love the game of football & always will be the ultimate competitor… I’m just not in love with the sacrifice football carries on my life, my beautiful daughters… and my family” – Pouncey wrote in a memo.
Pouncey was drafted by the Steelers in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
He played 134 games for the Steelers across ten seasons, making the Pro Bowl nine times.