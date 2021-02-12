Steelers’ Pouncey announces retirement from NFL

FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. Pouncey still isn’t thrilled with the collective bargaining agreement the NFL passed just as the pandemic lockdown began. Pouncey says the NFL has never been hurting for money and believes the Players Association should have held out for everything it wanted. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has officially announced his retirement from the National Football League.

The announcement comes from Ramon Foster, former lineman, on behalf of Maurkice and his twin, Mike.

It’s my honor that my brothers from another asked me to announce the next stage in their life. After over a decade @MaurkicePouncey and Mike Pouncey are RETIRING from the @nfl 🤝. Below are their memos to thank those involved in their careers. #Steeler #chargers #Miami #NFL pic.twitter.com/v9IALOrZaX — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 12, 2021

“I’ll always love the game of football & always will be the ultimate competitor… I’m just not in love with the sacrifice football carries on my life, my beautiful daughters… and my family” – Pouncey wrote in a memo.

Pouncey was drafted by the Steelers in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He played 134 games for the Steelers across ten seasons, making the Pro Bowl nine times.