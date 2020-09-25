Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Richland vs Bishop McCort

Follow us on Twitter @WTAJNews for play-by-play coverage.

SCORE: Richland 35 Bishop McCort 0

HALFTIME SCORE: Richland 35 Bishop McCort 0

The second half is running on a rolling clock with the mercy rule in play since the score is 35-0.

First Quarter: Kellan Stahl gradually runs the ball down the field, eventually throwing a touchdown pass to Jordan Ford. Autumn Facci’s PAT is good at Richland leads 7-0. 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Second Quarter: Richland sacks Bishop McCort’s Fornari. Griffin Larue has a long run that takes him to the 50 and a pass from Stahl to Ford takes the ball to the 24. Grayden Lewis has a carry that takes the ball to the 2 and Stahl runs the ball into the endzone. 14-0 Richland with 8:11 left in the half.

Bishop McCort fumbles on the play and the ball is recovered by Richland. Stahl throws to LaRue and Richland advances to the 29-yard line. 1st down for Richland with 6:13 left in the half.

Lewis on the carry for the Rams for an 11-yard gain and a 1st down. Richland fumbles on the snap and they quickly recover. Loss of yardage for the rams as they are pushed back to the 20. Stahl runs the ball to the 5-yard line for a 1st and goal.

LaRue takes a pitch and runs it into the endzone. Facci’s extra point is good. Richland leads 21-0 with 4:33 left in the half.

Evan McCracken runs the ball into the endzone with about a minute left in the half. Facci’s PAT is good to extend the lead to 28-0.

With 20 seconds left in the half, Richland gets the ball at the Crushers’ 20 after the ball is declared dead on the Crushers’ punt. Richland extends their lead to 35-0 with 14 seconds left in the half.

Third Quarter: Bishop McCort takes the ball down into Rams territory. They make it to the 18 and are just short of a 1st down.

Amir Andrews carries the ball down to the 5, but Bishop McCort fumbles and the ball is recovered by the Rams with 3 minutes remaining in the third.