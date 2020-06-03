School investigating racially insensitive photo depicting George Floyd’s death

PHILIPSBURG – A photo reenacting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis is circulating social media.

WTAJ spoke with the superintendent of Philipsburg Osceola School District who confirmed one of the individuals in the photo was a student and a minor

According to our news partner at the Centre Daily Times, the student shared an image of himself on the ground with a second individual kneeling on his neck. The photo was captioned, “I can still breath(e). I’m not dead, something is off here.”

The CDT also reports the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is investigating the incident and has spoken with the student and his family as administrators decide how best to move forward.

WTAJ will continue to update this story as new details become available.