Report: Big Ten canceling 2020 football season? Here’s the latest

UNDATED (AP) — The Power Five conference commissioners met to discuss the growing concern over whether the coming college football season will be played. And players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.

Coach James Franklin sent a tweet out on Monday afternoon to show support to his players in their attempt to keep the Big Ten season alive.

I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually. I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!#WeAre — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) August 10, 2020

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says no decisions on the season have been made, but conceded that the outlook has not improved in recent weeks. The Big Ten university presidents and chancellors were also having a previously unscheduled meeting, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press.

All this activity comes a day after the Mid-American Conference became the among 10 that play at the highest tier of Division I college football to cancel fall sports, including football.

New reports from the Dan Patrick Show Monday morning say the Big Ten and Pac 12 will cancel their 2020 football seasons in a formal announcement Tuesday.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

ESPN is further reporting the Big 10 presidents wanted to gauge if the other Power 5 conferences would “fall in line” with them on the decision to postpone football.

In addition to the Big 10, the Power 5 conferences include the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC.

Penn State All-American Micah Parsons and two more college stars announced Thursday they are opting out of the coming college football season and looking toward the NFL draft.

Parsons made his announcement with a social media post as did Purdue receiver Rondale Moore a few hours later. The news about Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was delivered by Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz.

All three will be eligible to enter the 2021 NFL draft. Parsons was already expected to be high first-round selection. Rousseau and Moore also have first-round potential.

Penn State was set to open the 2020 football season Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium against Northwestern. The Nittany Lions have since halted contact practice..

On Saturday, the Big Ten announced it has put full contact practice on hold until further notice.