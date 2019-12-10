President Donald Trump makes Pennsylvania campaign stop

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump returns to Pennsylvania for the fourth time on Tuesday night, for a rally at the Giant Center in Hershey.

​The rally comes a little less than a year away from the 2020 election.​

​President Donald Trump was the first Republican presidential nominee to win Pennsylvania since 1988. His campaign team believes he’s poised to win the state again next year.​

​”We anticipate being able to keep Pennsylvania in the win column for President Trump. The economy is booming in Pennsylvania, thanks to President Trump,” said Erin Perrine, Deputy Director of Communications for the Trump 2020 campaign.​

​Re-election may be an uphill battle for the President, though. The RealClearPolitics average has Donald Trump losing in Pennsylvania to Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders. ​

​”Polling was notoriously wrong in 2016. So, at this point in the race, we’re not too worried about that,” said Perrine.​

​Critics of the president say his trade policies have hurt Pennsylvanians and will hurt his chances of keeping the state in the red column.​

​”Donald Trump’s trade war has been really harmful to Pennsylvania,” said Jack Doyle, Outreach Director for Priorities Pennsylvania. “Especially the manufacturing space. And those are jobs that he promised he’d bring back, and he’s done nothing but harm so far.”​