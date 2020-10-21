Pope endorses civil union law for same-sex couples

VATICAN CITY (NEXSTAR) — Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time in a new documentary titled “Francesco” that premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.
“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the pope said, according to Catholic News Agency. “I stood up for that.”
Pope Francis went on to say homosexuals have a right to “be a part of the family” saying they’re children of God.
“Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Pope Francis added.
