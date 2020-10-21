Pope endorses civil union law for same-sex couples

FILE — In this Sept. 20, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (NEXSTAR) — Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time in a new documentary titled “Francesco” that premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the pope said, according to Catholic News Agency. “I stood up for that.”

Pope Francis went on to say homosexuals have a right to “be a part of the family” saying they’re children of God.

“Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Pope Francis added.

