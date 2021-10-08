Police: Man breaks into Huntingdon County home, steals Mtn Dew

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was arrested for burglary after police say he broke into a home and stole a bottle of Mtn. Dew.

Matthew Lane, 34, is facing felony burglary charges after breaking into a home in Blairs Mills Thursday afternoon.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. Oct. 7 after Lane broke into the home in the area of Crow Road. The victim told police that Lane entered his home without permission and took a bottle of Mtn Dew from the fridge.

Lane was arrested for burglary and was placed in Huntingdon County Prison on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.