Police: Altoona woman killed in Maryland motorcycle crash, charges pending

BERLIN, Md. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman has died from her injuries after a Harley Davidson she was a passenger on crashed into another motorcycle.

Lorrie J. Buoymaster, 49, was the passenger on the bike driven by 47-year-old Brian Riley, also of Altoona, on Saturday, Sept. 18. Just after 4:30 p.m., Maryland State Police say the 2011 Harley crashed into a 2002 Harley at the intersection of Route 50 and SR 610. Buoymaster was taken by helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where she died from her injuries on Sunday.

The driver and passenger of the second Harley were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Riley was taken into custody by Maryland State Police but was later released, according to the report. The MSP Crash Team continues to investigate the crash. After consulting with the Worcester County State’s Attorney Office, police say that charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.