PA State Police honor fallen troopers on 115th anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On May 2nd, the anniversary of the establishment of the Pennsylvania State Police, the department traditionally honors its troopers who died in the line of duty.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts, an in-person ceremony was not possible according to a press release.

Instead, the PSP Media Unit shared a tribute video which can be viewed above.

The tribute includes remarks from Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, a reading of the names of 98 PSP members who died in service to the commonwealth since 1905, and footage from previous ceremonies.

“Although circumstances outside our control prevent us from gathering together, the importance of today remains paramount,” said Colonel Evanchick. “It is a reminder that throughout the years, our personnel have responded to trying times by overcoming all challenges they encounter. I am confident that together, we will help Pennsylvania overcome the current public health crisis.”

As proclaimed by Governor Tom Wolf, May 2nd is Pennsylvania State Police Day.

“I ask all Pennsylvanians to pause and remember not only the 98 men who lost their lives, but also all those who have served and are currently serving,” stated Wolf.

The Pennsylvania State Police was established by Governor Samuel Pennypacker on May 2, 1905. It is recognized as the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the United States.

The full release can be viewed here.