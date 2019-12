BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ News is following a developing story out of Bedford County tonight

As crews are on the scene of an active house fire.

Dispatch tells us the fire is on border town road off of Route 36 near Northern Bedford Highschool.

At least six crews have been on the scene since around 9:30 p.m.

Dispatch tells us members of the family who own the house were inside when the fire started, but the caller told them everyone made it out of the home.