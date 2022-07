CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Alan Reed was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 when leaving his house in Rush Township. He was walking from his home in an unknown direction.

Police described Reed, 71 years old, as being 6’ 2” and about 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Reed’s whereabouts is told to contact State Police at Rockview at 814-355-6020.