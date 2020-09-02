Lock Haven University goes remote for two weeks

(WTAJ) — Lock Haven University is switching to remote learning for two weeks after experiencing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The university’s positivity rate on campus climbed to nearly 5% in its voluntary COVID-19 testing program.
The university president said off-campus gatherings and a lack of social distancing measures caused the spike.
Students can return home during remote learning or continue to live in residence halls.
