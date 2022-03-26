After receiving many reports of hail-like precipitation falling from the sky Saturday, Meteorologist Kaitlyn Moffett breaks down Graupel and how it forms.

What some might mistake for hail, graupel is its own unique form of precipitation.

Hail is associated with severe weather and strong updrafts. Graupel is associated with cold, winter-like temperatures.

Graupel starts off as snow high in the atmosphere. Snowflakes then fall into a layer of supercooled water droplets. That’s water that is liquid but is below 32 degrees.

When those droplets touch the snowflake, they freeze onto the snowflakes. This process is called Rime.

Eventually the snowflakes become small frozen pellets as they hit the surface. A good analogy to think of graupel is relating it to how dippin’ dots look!

Amanda Pringle from Hollidaysburg with great video of Graupel.

Unlike hail, graupel is very soft and is easy to crush.

The diagram below explains this process.