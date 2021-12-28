Former NFL coach, sportscaster John Madden dead at 85

FILE – Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. ‘All Madden’ documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the “Madden” video game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Legendary former football coach and sportscaster John Madden has died, according to the National Football League.

According to the NFL, Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of 85.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families. We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

During Madden’s coaching career, he won Super Bowl XI in 1977 as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, beating out the Minnesota Vikings. When he retired, he became a well-known color commentator for NFL telecasts on all four major television networks: CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC. He retired from broadcasting at the end of the 2008 NFL season.

Madden also had an acting career, portraying himself in the 1994 film Little Giants, as well as the 2000 film The Replacements. He was in a 1999 episode of The Simpsons, and hosted Saturday Night Live once in 1982. He also appeared in music videos for U2 and Paul Simon.

Madden is well-known for his series of video games, Madden NFL, published by EA Sports since 1988. Madden was also the writer of several books and became a pitchman for various products and retailers including Ace Hardware, Outback Steakhouse, Rent-A-Center, and ‘Tough Actin’ Tinactin among others.

Madden was a 16-time Emmy Award winner for broadcast and Pro Football Hall of Famer.