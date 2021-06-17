Elk County woman charged with assault with baseball bat

ELK COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– An Elk County woman faces assault charges after police say she attacked another woman with a baseball bat.

Catrina Rice, 44, assaulted the female victim with a baseball bat in the 400 block of Sheridan Avenue, Wednesday, June 17. Rice is accused of striking the victim in the back of her head causing a laceration and heavy bleeding, according to the criminal complaint.

Rice claims she arrived at her boyfriend’s residence to confront the victim about stealing items from her apartment. An altercation started and that was when Rice assaulted the victim.

Rice is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor simple assault.

Rice did not post bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 30.