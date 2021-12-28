Driver killed after police chase, crash into dealership in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was pronounced dead after leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a Kawasaki dealership in Big Run, Jefferson County, Monday night.

Robert George, 53, was reportedly being pulled over before 11 p.m. on Dec. 27. Punxsutawney Borough police report seeing several moving violations but George began to take off at a high rate of speed on SR 119. He made it to Big Run when he then tried to navigate a curve in the road on Main Street.

Police say that George then lost control of the Dodge Caliber he was driving and crashed into the Best Kawasaki dealership.

George was later pronounced deceased by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder. State Police out of Punxsutawney were assisted by the Big Run Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS.