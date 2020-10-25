DraculaCon Ball planned for Halloween

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Halloween, the American Renaissance Church in Winder will be hosting an adult costume party.

The DraculaCon Ball is scheduled for Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Some of the proceeds will benefit the Windber police and fire departments and the borough library.

Host Blair Murphy says the event will have a mystic vibe and will feature the doll collection of the author, Anne Rice.

A mask is required and you’re encouraged to wear a costume.

“They can expect other people dressed creepy or beautiful and there will be lights, there will be music playing. All the dolls will be lit up well,” Blair says.

In addition, there will also be tarot card readings. Tickets will be available at the door for $10.