LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- While Lancaster County continues to count in-person ballots on Election night, many are questioning what the county will do with the mail-in ballots that have been postmarked by Nov. 3.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court stood by a state Supreme Court decision extending the mail-in ballot deadline to Nov. 6. As long as ballots were postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3, they would be canvassed toward the 2020 general election. Despite a Republican plea and criticism from the Trump campaign, SCOTUS specifically said they would not hear this case before Election Day.