Dick Thornburgh, former Pa. Governor and U.S. Attorney General, dies at 88

(AP) — Former federal attorney general and Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh has died at age 88.

Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known.

FILE – In this April 1, 1979, file photo President Jimmy Carter talks in the control room of Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Middletown, Pa., with from left, Harold Denton, Director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency, Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh, and an unidentified control room employee.

FILE – In this March 28, 2014 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh recounts the Three Mile Island Nuclear Crisis during a two-day event marking the 35th anniversary of the partial core meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pa.

FILE – In this March 30, 1979 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh, left, announces the closing of schools in the area around the Three Mile Island PWR in Harrisburg, Pa., after an accident at the nuclear power plant led to the release of radioactive gas from the reactor into the atmosphere.

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 1978 file photo, Pennsylvania Governor-elect Dick Thornburgh waves at photographers from the front steps of the Sate Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2003 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh sits in his Washington office.

Thornburgh built a reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and won praise for his cool handling as governor of the Three Mile Island partial nuclear meltdown in 1979.

