Detectives: Man arrested after wife’s murder, assaults inmate inside Lackawanna County Prison

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Thomas Rich Evans, 36, was arrested Tuesday on theft charges after his wife was found murdered in her West Scranton home.

On Tuesday, the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office was called to the Lackawanna County Prison to investigate an inmate assault involving Evans.

A correctional officer told the district attorney’s office that he heard what sounded like crying and scanned the unit’s camera monitors. According to the affidavit, the officer saw Evans leaning into the bottom bunk bed with both arms extended at another inmate.

When the officer arrived at the cell he said he found Evans choking the other inmate. The victim was trying to fight off Evans while crying and gasping for air.

The victim had a medical condition which required him to have a trachea tube to assist with breathing, the officer found the trachea tube on the floor of the cell. Officers removed the victim from the cell and was medically examined, where they also found a string rope in his jumpsuit.

The district attorney’s office learned that Evans knew the victim from a methadone clinic. The victim went to sleep on the bottom bunk of the cell and awoke to Evans choking him. The district attorney’s office identified the string rope to be holding the victim’s trachea tube into place, Evans is said to have tried to choke the victim with that as well.

The victim attempted to fight Evans off and Evans told the victim “You’re going to die, they’re making me do this.”

Evans was charged with attempting criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.