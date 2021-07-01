Crash takes life of volunteer firefighter in Centre Co.

CENTRE COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) –A head-on-head vehicle collision, occurred Wednesday, June 30, on Route 45 in East Aaron Square.

Kevin Lingle, 64 of Aaronsburg was pronounced dead after being transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, according to the Center County coroner’s office press release.

According to Pa. State Police, there was a passenger in the car with Lingle that had minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved has minor injuries as well.

Lingle was a well-respected volunteer fire fighter from the Millheim Fire Company.

State police is still investigating the cause of the crash.