Coroner: 3 found dead at Cambria County home died of COVID-19

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people that were found dead at a Cambria County home in late October appeared to have died from COVID-19, according to the coroner.

When authorities arrived at the home on Bakers Street in Conemaugh Township, they found three people dead in different areas of the property.

  • Ruth Kinsey, 68, was found in the kitchen of the house.
  • Richard Kinsey, 70, was found in the living room of the house.
  • Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in the camper, which was in a barn on the property.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees released the autopsy results Wednesday, Dec. 29, citing their cause of death as COVID-19 following toxicology and micrology tests.

Lees said the three had passed away five days before being found.

