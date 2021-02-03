Bradford County DA charged with sexual assault by Attorney General

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday, the Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman is being criminally charged with sexual assault, among other charges.

Shapiro’s office partnered with the Pennsylvania State Police for this investigation, Salsman was charged by the 45th statewide Grand Jury.

During the news conference discussing the investigation, Shapiro said Salsman routinely assaulted clients of his while working as a private lawyer, and while he held his position as District Attorney of Bradford County, before he was sworn in.

Five women, independent of one another, experienced same patterns of coercion and assault from Salsman.

Shapiro explained that Salsman would ask these female clients for photos or grope them during a meeting or in court. Many of his clients were struggling with financial hardships. Shapiro said Salsman would pressure those clients into sexual acts in lieu of legal fees. It was also said in the news conference that Salsman would threaten his victims into silence.

Members of Salsman’s staff came forward in front of the Grand Jury, staff members said that Salsman went to great lengths to hide what he was doing, such as asking his secretary to play music or use an air conditioner unit or noise machine to drown out noise.

Staff members witnessed multiple women leave Salsman’s office in tears or in distress.

Salsman is being charged with three separate charges of sexual assault, five charges of indecent assault, 12 counts of witness intimidation and one count of obstruction of justice.

Caroline Foreback will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.