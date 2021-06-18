Blair County men accused of illegal firearm possession

Dana Cayruth, 55, of Altoona, is accused of reporting a .22 caliber Mossberg AR-style gun missing after he moved in Nov. 2020 when it was actually sold to a guy named “Soup Bone.”

BLAIR COUNT Pa. (WTAJ)–Dana Cayruth, 55, of Altoona, is accused of reporting a .22 caliber Mossberg AR-style gun missing after he moved in Nov. 2020 when it was actually sold to a guy named “Soup Bone.”

Cayruth pointed police to Soup Bone, or Leon Williams, 64, of Altoona, Williams when they asked who had helped with the move. Police then were told by Cayruth that the gun was actually sold to Williams, who initially agreed to sell it back in a few months as they only did it to raise some quick cash. Williams then refused to sell it back.

Police recovered the gun from Williams and he is now charged because of a past conviction that prohibits him from owning a gun. Cayruth also has previous convictions that make it illegal for him to own a gun.

Cayruth is charged with felony persons not to possess a firearm, along with misdemeanor false reports and conspiracy. Bail was set at $15,000 cash Thursday night and he remains in Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is slated for June 30.

Williams is charged with a single count of persons not to possess a firearm and he was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond after his arraignment Thursday. His arraignment is June 23.